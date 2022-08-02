Neighbors want plan from city for landmark Cleveland street that’s in disrepair

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hessler Court, the last wooden street in Cleveland, has fallen into disrepair and neighbors are asking the city for a timeline to get it fixed.

“I feel sad,” said Laura Cyrocki. “I feel frustrated and angry.”

She’s angry that his historic street, the shortest in Cleveland at 300 feet, has not been addressed by the city.

“The city is not responding to us and apparently doesn’t apparently have the resources to care for this historic district,” said Cyrocki.

“We’re not going to pay for it,” said Eric Ambro, who’s lived on the street since 1968. “Considering all the other things that the city is spending money on, we presume that they will not try to plead poverty.”

Hessler is famous for the Hessler Street Fair, which ran for 50 years, beginning in 1969, before the pandemic put it on hold. Residents have also fought new development on the landmark neighborhood, but now, they just want some attention.

“They had us in for a meeting in late December last year and said that we’ve heard nothing since and from what we’ve told, it’s about funding, not having the money,” said Cyrocki.

Now, the residents worry they’re outmanned.

“We’re not lawyers, we’re not architects, we’re not urban planners,” said Ambro. “We’re just a bunch of old hippies and a few younger students who love the street.”

The Hessler Street Association will push for a timeline for the street’s repair, with one objective.

“Preserving the district and keeping what we have so we can have generations of street fairs to come and have generations of people enjoy this beautiful space.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.