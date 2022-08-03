2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man with ‘realistic’ BB gun robs Sherwin-Williams store in Shaker Heights (911 audio)

By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaker Heights police quickly apprehended a man accused in an armed robbery of a Sherwin-Williams location on Chagrin Boulevard.

Police said 33-year-old David Dumas, of Cleveland, stole money and personal property during the armed robbery at the Sherwin-Williams store on Wednesday morning before 8 a.m.

Dumas was later located and a realistic-looking BB gun was found in his possession.

There were no injuries reported during the crime.

