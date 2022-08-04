Cleveland woman missing since April, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rebecca Geller, 41, of Cleveland has been reported missing, according to Cleveland Police.

Police said that the last time anyone heard from Geller was in April of this year.

Geller is 5 foot 2 inches tall, 150 pounds and was last seen on Woodbridge Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Zola at 216-623-2755, or Cleveland Police at 213-621-1234.

