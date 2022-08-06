2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police: 1 injured after explosion in Cleveland’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood

A man was hospitalized after an explosion in Cleveland(MGN)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was hospitalized after an explosion in Cleveland, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department.

The man, who is around 30 years old, was transported to a local hospital with a serious foot injury, according to Lt. Mike Norman of the Cleveland Fire Department. Officials did not provide an update on the man’s condition.

Officials said that the explosion happened at 12:28 p.m. in the 3000 block of E. 55th Street on August 6.

The explosion happened in Cleveland’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood

The bomb squad is currently investigating the cause and origins of the explosion.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

