Tents line Detroit Avenue for 45th annual Lakewood Arts Festival

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The 45th annual Lakewood Arts Festival is underway on Detroit Avenue today, taking place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The festival features over 160 artists from across the country practicing all types of fine arts and crafts such as painting, photography, ceramics, glass, wood, jewelry and more.

Sonja Sheriff has been selling her jewelry for 37 years at festivals just like this, and has attended the Lakewood Arts Festival many times in the past.

“I’ve probably done this festival at least 20 times,” said Sheriff. “I love creating, I’m always making things and always loved art.”

She makes all of her jewelry by hand, including earrings, bracelets and pins, and sells them at events with the help of her husband.

“I do festivals in three states, I live in Columbus but I just got back from Ann Arbor, I’ve done festivals in Louisville,” she said.

Even better - the festival proudly funds student scholarships and provides grants to local art organizations providing programming for children and seniors.

You can find the festival between Arthur and Belle on Detroit Avenue in Lakewood, with more information available on their Facebook page.

