2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack

Taste of Black Cleveland: Culinary event showcases Black-owned chefs, owners (Cleveland Cooks)

Mojo tostones with pancetta guacamole and citrus shrimp
Mojo tostones with pancetta guacamole and citrus shrimp(WOIO)
By Jen Picciano
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This month, 20 of Cleveland’s top restaurants will be featured and represent the city’s Black-owned culinary scene at Taste of Black Cleveland: The Food Showcase 4.0.

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will host the event, in partnership with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland NAACP, the Real Black Friday and Aramark.

The event takes place on Aug. 18th from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Ticketholders will enjoy food from top Black chefs and owners of local Cleveland restaurants, food trucks and catering businesses.

Tickets can be purchased at cavs.com/tasteofblackcle.

I love working with and being introduced to inventive, creative people. What a flavorful bite Chef Erika Horton crafted...

Posted by Jen Picciano on Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Guests will sample food and vote for their favorites based on quality, variety and presentation.

This year’s lineup of participants include:

  • Bite Creole Kitchen
  • Next Level Caterers
  • Blasian Fusion
  • Pittmasters BBQ
  • Chef Erok’s Kitchen
  • Smoky Sweet Soul
  • DVTOGO MOBILE CATERING
  • Squash the Beef
  • Filter Experience
  • The Haunted House Restaurant
  • Furahi: A Taste of Home
  • UJerk Caribbean Eatery
  • Goodfellas BBQ
  • Vegan Vybez LLC
  • Gourmet Gent Culinary Services & Supply Co.
  • Vitiman Kandie LLC
  • Grille 55
  • YumVillage Cleveland
  • Kafela
  • Zanzibar Soul Fusion - Downtown

Chef Erika Horton, of Chef Erok’s Kitchen shared with us her recipe for mojo marinated tostone with pancetta guacamole and a citrus herb shrimp, which she thinks could win her the competition.

Mojo marinade:

  • 1/3 cup olive oil (smoked) regular is fine
  • 3 tablespoons fresh minced garlic
  • 1 tablespoon citrus herb seasoning
  • Juice of 1/2 lime

Heat olive oil on medium heat until it warms through add garlic and turn heat down to low add seasoning and lime juice and cook for three mins.

Turn heat off and brush the cooked plantains with it or use as a drizzle

Guacamole:

  • 2 avocados
  • 1/4 red onion diced small
  • 1 tablespoon garlic
  • 1/4 cup pancetta cooked until crisp
  • 1/2 jalapeño deseeded and small dice
  • 1 tablespoon cilantro
  • 1/2 tablespoon citrus herb seasoning or salt & pepper

Cook pancetta and mix all ingredients together. Consistency should be somewhat chunky.

Tostones:

  • 1 cup oil for frying
  • 1-2 plantains

Cut plantains into 1 inch pieces.

Heat oil on medium high heat.

Add plantains and cook for 1-2 mins.

Remove from oil.

Put in between parchment paper and take a coffee mug and smash them gently then add back to heated oil and fry until golden.

Lightly brush with mojo add guacamole on top.

Cook shrimp in the pancetta grease with citrus herb seasoning once cooked thru put on top of the guacamole and garnish with micro cilantro.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls

Latest News

Cleveland Cooks: Celebrating National Lasagna Day
Cleveland Cooks: Celebrating National Lasagna Day
On Saturday, July 30 the Farmer Jones Farm Market opens back up after a fire destroyed their...
Erie County’s Farmer Jones Farm Market reopens following fire
To celebrate National Lasagna Day Cleveland Cooks teamed up with Lasagna Love to make a meal...
Cleveland Cooks: Celebrating National Lasagna Day
Celebrating National Lasagna Day with the Taste Buds
Celebrating National Lasagna Day with the Taste Buds