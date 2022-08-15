2 Strong 4 Bullies
East Cleveland mayor recall will be on November ballot

By Aria Janel
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -East Cleveland residents and city council members are joining forces, asking voters to remove Mayor Brandon King from office.

The group making several allegations, saying there has been theft in office, abuse of power, and lies under oath.

“He has used the police as a weapon against citizens who oppose him or don’t share his view,” said resident Dawn Jones.

The group looking to kick him out of office, collecting enough signatures to ask for a recall on the ballot in November’s election.

In order to be fair 19 News reached out to Mayor King to see what he had to say about these issues and allegations.

When we went to his office we were told he was in a meeting and couldn’t talk to us today.

It will be up to the voters in East Cleveland in November to decide whether Mayor King could soon become former Mayor King.

If the measure passes, there will be a run-off election down the road.

