Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority has released surveillance video showing a large group surrounding a city bus, even pounding on the windshield as others danced on the roof.

Video first surfaced on social media in June, showing a first-person perspective from the crowd that gathered outside a local nightclub around 2:30 a.m. on June 5th.

In June, video on social media showed a huge group of people surrounding an RTA bus (w/passengers on board). Some climbed on the roof, others on the front bumper pounding on the windshield. Here's surveillance video of the chaos and the poor driver who had to sit back and watch. pic.twitter.com/xZ787GEOdc — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) August 15, 2022

The footage, recorded on bus surveillance cameras, shows multiple men climbing on the front bumper before banging on the windshield with their fists.

“Don’t break it,” the driver shouted.

She watched for more than three minutes as her vehicle was surrounded.

“Tell your homie to back up, I’m trying to go home,” she said before turning to one of her passengers. “I can’t be mad at them... I just wanna go!”

19 News obtained the footage through a public records request, but transit officials have not yet responded to our request for comment on the incident.

Because much of the street appeared to be blocked off, 19 News also requested a comment from Cleveland police.

A spokesperson directed our questions to the RTA.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.