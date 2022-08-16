2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets

By Jim Nelson
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority has released surveillance video showing a large group surrounding a city bus, even pounding on the windshield as others danced on the roof.

Video first surfaced on social media in June, showing a first-person perspective from the crowd that gathered outside a local nightclub around 2:30 a.m. on June 5th.

The footage, recorded on bus surveillance cameras, shows multiple men climbing on the front bumper before banging on the windshield with their fists.

“Don’t break it,” the driver shouted.

She watched for more than three minutes as her vehicle was surrounded.

“Tell your homie to back up, I’m trying to go home,” she said before turning to one of her passengers. “I can’t be mad at them... I just wanna go!”

19 News obtained the footage through a public records request, but transit officials have not yet responded to our request for comment on the incident.

Because much of the street appeared to be blocked off, 19 News also requested a comment from Cleveland police.

A spokesperson directed our questions to the RTA.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
Man critically shot on Clark Avenue
Man shot in grocery store parking lot on Cleveland’s West Side
Customers say goodbye to beloved store owner in North Olmsted
Customers say goodbye to beloved store in North Olmsted

Latest News

Dozens of residents say they’re fed up with councilman Leon Dozier’s broken promises and lack...
Recall election date set to decide whether to oust Berea city councilman
Hazmat crews on scene of Stark County train derailment
Hazmat crews on scene of Stark County train derailment
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into...
Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into street
Recall election date set to decide whether to oust Berea city councilman
Recall election date set to decide whether to oust Berea city councilman
Cleveland police welcome graduating patrol officers to department
Cleveland police welcome graduating patrol officers to department