Cleveland Police: Do you recognize these suspects of felonious assault?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are looking for the identity of individuals involved in a felonious assault that took place on July 31.

According to police, around 1:45 a.m. outside of Twist Social Club, located in the 11600 block of Clifton Boulevard, the individuals assaulted a man and woman resulting in serious physical harm.

Anyone with information should contact First District Detective Zverina at 216-623-2532, or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.