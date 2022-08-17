2 Strong 4 Bullies
How will Ohioans save with Biden’s inflation/climate change act?

Biden signs the Inflation Reduction Act
Biden signs the Inflation Reduction Act
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The White House is pushing out its message on how specifically Ohioans will save after President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act, which also tackles issues of climate change.

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will be in a live interview with Cleveland 19 Wednesday afternoon to tout the bill.

When it comes to cutting energy costs, the bill will help low to moderate income Ohioans with new electric and energy efficient appliances to get rebates of 50-100% according to the White House press office.

One area where there are no income limits is for any Ohioan who want to install roof-top solar panels, which will result in a 30% tax credit on the cost of the installation.

The bill is also funding clean energy jobs according to the press office.

“The Inflation Reduction Act will expand these opportunities, bringing an estimated $12.8 billion of investment in large-scale clean power generation and storage to Ohio between now and 2030.”

Part of the plan is to also help small business make their facilities more energy effect by offering a tax credit of up to $5 per square foot.

The report also claims millions of Ohioans will be eligible for an upfront discount of $7,500 for buying a new electric vehicle (EVs) and $4,000 for a used vehicle.

Republicans have been very vocal against the Inflation Act, saying it will actually raise taxes on most Americans to pay for the plan.

