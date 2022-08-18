Eastlake police: Female victim shot in face, male taken into custody for questioning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Eastlake police said a female was shot in the face on Wednesday afternoon.

The first call for shots fired in the 1200 block of East 344th Street came in at 2:38 p.m., according to the Eastlake Police Department.

Officers found the female victim at the scene with a gunshot wound to her face.

The victim was hospitalized for treatment, but her condition is currently unknown.

Eastlake police said detectives made contact with a male and took him into custody for further investigation. His identity has not been released and criminal charges were not yet filed.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.