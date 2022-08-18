Eastlake police: Female victim shot in face, male taken into custody for questioning
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Eastlake police said a female was shot in the face on Wednesday afternoon.
The first call for shots fired in the 1200 block of East 344th Street came in at 2:38 p.m., according to the Eastlake Police Department.
Officers found the female victim at the scene with a gunshot wound to her face.
The victim was hospitalized for treatment, but her condition is currently unknown.
Eastlake police said detectives made contact with a male and took him into custody for further investigation. His identity has not been released and criminal charges were not yet filed.
This is a developing story.
