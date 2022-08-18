2 Strong 4 Bullies
Mitchell’s Ice Cream thief remains unidentified, police say

Mitchell's ice cream theft suspect
Mitchell's ice cream theft suspect(Source: Cleveland Police)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are searching for the identity of a man that stole from Mitchell’s Ice Cream on West 25th Street several times.

Police said that on Aug. 16, the man entered Mitchell’s during business hours, used the restroom, noticing four boxes on the floor.

He reportedly took two boxes after exiting the restroom, and fled out the back door.

The man came back to Mitchell’s at 4 a.m., broke out the back window, entered and took two more boxes, according to police.

Returning a third time, the man entered at 5 a.m., taking ice cream cakes and the tip jar, police said.

Anyone that recognizes the suspect, or has any information, is asked to contact Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217.

