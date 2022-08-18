Shaker Heights police release hours of footage related to roommate murder investigation

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaker Heights police released more than 36 hours of video Wednesday, related to their investigation of a man being shot to death by his roommate.

The footage was obtained by 19 News through an open records request.

Around 10:00 p.m. July 26th, Kriston Price called 911 to report he shot his roommate, Landon Rogers.

Rogers was pronounced dead at the hospital.

19 News previously reported that Price called police earlier in the day and told officers he was threatened by Rogers.

The new footage shows one of those conversations.

“All I know is he text me talking about how when he gets back, we’re about to get our pose on,” Price told officers.

In his 911 calls and in his interview with detectives later, Price said the two had been arguing over a shirt belonging to Rogers.

Price said he borrowed the shirt, which upset Rogers.

“I got a gun too, so if anyone steps toward me, I’m going to step toward them,” Price told officers around 9:00 p.m. “It’s my residence, he’s staying with me. He can come back and lay his head here and have a conversation over what he thinks is missing, the moment he shows a gun I’m gonna to show a gun.”

One of the officers pressed him about the threats.

“Did he say in a text message that he was going to do something with a gun?” she asked.

“He was talking about fighting in a text... I just heard that through two people,” Price replied.

Three officers urged Price to call them back if things got out of control.

“You have a right to defense yourself,” one of the officers said before Price interrupted.

“Split-second decision,” he said.

About an hour later, he reported the shooting.

“I just had to kill my roommate,” Price told dispatchers on the phone.

Bodycam video shows officers responding to the Colony Apartments on Van Aken Boulevard, where they found Rogers slumped over against the front door.

Officers performed CPR before paramedics transported him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Hours later, detectives interviewed Price.

“He just started slowly walking toward me. I didn’t even see it coming. He hit me on the left side of my jaw,” Price said. “I attempted to get a swing in but I don’t think I hit him.”

During the nearly five hour interview, Price again told the story about the shirt, which admitted to taking. He said Rogers came home and went straight into Price’s bedroom.

“He has me on the dresser, I’m telling him to get off,” he continued. “I showed the gun and I don’t think he saw it. I shot once and kept telling him to stop. He kept getting angrier and angrier. I’ve never seen Landon so angry before in my life. Then, just to get out of the situation I shot him once and that didn’t do anything. He kept going.”

Price eventually admitted to shooting Rogers multiple times.

Paramedics confirmed he had multiple wounds.

Police also interviewed Rogers’ sister, who played a voice message that she said was from her brother.

“Everything is about to go down when I go back to Shaker,” the man said. “I caught [him] wearing my [shirt].”

The man said a pair of shorts were also missing.

Price pleaded not guilty to murder charges last week; he’s due back in court on Thursday, August 18th.

