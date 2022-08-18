2 Strong 4 Bullies
Victim taken to hospital after overnight shooting near Cleveland RTA station

By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was shot overnight outside of an RTA station on the city of Cleveland’s East side.

The shooting was initially reported at around 2 a.m. on Thursday.

The victim, believed to be around 25 years old, was shot in the leg near the East 55th Street RTA station, according to Cleveland EMS.

Paramedics took the shooting victim MetroHealth Hospital for treatment.

City officers and the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority police are continuing to investigate the overnight shooting.

