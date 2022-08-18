Victim taken to hospital after overnight shooting near Cleveland RTA station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was shot overnight outside of an RTA station on the city of Cleveland’s East side.

The shooting was initially reported at around 2 a.m. on Thursday.

The victim, believed to be around 25 years old, was shot in the leg near the East 55th Street RTA station, according to Cleveland EMS.

Paramedics took the shooting victim MetroHealth Hospital for treatment.

E 55th Street RTA Station. 25 year old male GSW to the leg transported in stable condition to Metro Unknown age female assaulted. Treated and released. Cleveland Police and Cleveland Transit Police are investigating. pic.twitter.com/LBJhmUYI88 — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) August 18, 2022

City officers and the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority police are continuing to investigate the overnight shooting.

