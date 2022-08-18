2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Woman fights off carjacker with pepper-spray, Akron police say

((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 56-year-old woman fought off a carjacker in Akron Wednesday evening, said police.

The woman told police she was in the area of W. Market Street and West Avenue around 7:50 p.m. when a black SUV pulled up behind her and an armed man got out and ran up to her car.

Akron police said the suspect put a gun to the woman’s head and then struck her when she refused to get out of the vehicle.

According to police, the woman then pepper-sprayed the suspect, which gave her time to go away.

After being sprayed, the suspect went back to the SUV and the vehicle drove off south on Maple Street.

The suspect is described as a thin Black man wearing a surgical mask. He had long braids or dreadlocks, a black hooded sweatshirt, light gray jeans, and red and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490 or 330375-2TIP.

You can also call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
Man critically shot on Clark Avenue
Man shot in grocery store parking lot on Cleveland’s West Side
Customers say goodbye to beloved store owner in North Olmsted
Customers say goodbye to beloved store in North Olmsted

Latest News

19 News
Victim taken to hospital after overnight shooting near Cleveland RTA station
19 News
Ohio schools receive funding for security, say more resources are needed
Kriston Price (right) told Shaker Heights police he shot and killed his roommate, Landon Rogers...
Shaker Heights police release hours of footage related to roommate murder investigation
(Source: WOIO)
16-year-old Cleveland boy shot, killed near Glenville High School