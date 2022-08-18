Woman fights off carjacker with pepper-spray, Akron police say

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 56-year-old woman fought off a carjacker in Akron Wednesday evening, said police.

The woman told police she was in the area of W. Market Street and West Avenue around 7:50 p.m. when a black SUV pulled up behind her and an armed man got out and ran up to her car.

Akron police said the suspect put a gun to the woman’s head and then struck her when she refused to get out of the vehicle.

According to police, the woman then pepper-sprayed the suspect, which gave her time to go away.

After being sprayed, the suspect went back to the SUV and the vehicle drove off south on Maple Street.

The suspect is described as a thin Black man wearing a surgical mask. He had long braids or dreadlocks, a black hooded sweatshirt, light gray jeans, and red and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490 or 330375-2TIP.

You can also call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.