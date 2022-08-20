2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Public Library breaks ground on new Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. branch in University Circle

By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Community leaders broke ground on what will be the new Martin Luther King Jr. Branch on Stokes Blvd in University Circle.

The new branch will occupy the first two floors of an 11-story apartment building called the Library Lofts and include a Social Justice Center, a table of brotherhood, an expanded children’s area, and the Library’s Anisfield-Wolf book collection which honors writings on race and equality.

Patrons tell 19 News it’s been a long time coming and they’re excited about the new space that they hope will enhance their lives and this neighborhood.

Community leaders gathered Saturday, August 20, 2022 to mark the occasion.
Community leaders gathered Saturday, August 20, 2022 to mark the occasion.(WOIO-TV)

The current branch will remain open during construction. The new building is set to be completed in Spring 2024.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

