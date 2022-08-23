2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland police: Teen girl killed in overnight shooting

By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting with a teen victim that occurred overnight in Cleveland.

The incident was first reported just after midnight on Tuesday on Archwood Avenue near Pearl Road in the city’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood.

According to Cleveland EMS, paramedics initially took the female victim, believed to be around 14 years old, to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition, but police said she later died from her injuries.

Cleveland police have not publicly released any information regarding a possible suspect.

This is a developing story.

