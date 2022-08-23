Garfield Heights police search for 4 missing teenagers

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating four missing teenagers.

Mikayla Vaden, 15, was last seen by her mom at their home in Garfield Heights. She was wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Vaden has long black hair with white highlights.

Mikayla Vaden ((Source: Garfield Heights police))

Denasha Melton, 16, was last seen via Facetime by her mom, who learned she was possibly in the downtown Cleveland area.

Melton is about 5′6″, weighs about 140 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes.

Denasha Melton ((Source: Garfield Heights police))

Sha-Niya Broadus, 14, was last seen at her home in Garfield Heights wearing a grey shorts body suit.

Broadus is about 5′0 and weighs about 125 pounds with blond hair and green eyes.

Sha-Niya Broadus ((Source: Garfield Heights police))

Angel Joseph, 15, was last seen being dropped off at Regent High School in Cleveland by her dad. She was then apparently called out of school by someone acting as a parent, said police.

Joseph was last seen wearing black pants and carrying a brown purse.

She is about 5′2″ and weighs about 122 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Angel Joseph ((Source: Garfield Heights police))

Garfield Heights police said all the teenagers went missing in the last 60 days. At this time, they are being investigated as four separate incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call Garfield Heights police at 216-475-1234.

