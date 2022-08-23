Newburgh Heights police release dash cam after officer shoots at stolen vehicle

NEWMURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) -Newburgh Heights Police told 19 News on Wednesday one of their officers shot their gun at a stolen car.

Police had been looking for the vehicle after it was involved in a hit and skip and reported stolen.

The officer spotted the vehicle and followed it down Independence road where he forced the vehicle to stop and got out of the car.

The driver then punched the gas and took off almost hitting the officer and hitting the police car.

The Officer shot his gun at the car, but it got away, the driver was later captured by Cleveland Police.

According to the Chief of Police, officers are seeing an increase in cars fleeing law enforcement.

“Some just joy riding, some driving at a high speed and wont stop; its unfortunate because that’s how crashes happen that’s how people get injured,” said John Majoy.

Majoy suggests you pull over and stay stopped when asked by police, and also report anything you might see that’s suspicious.

These tips will help keep you and your family safe.

