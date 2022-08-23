2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Streetsboro credit card theft suspect wanted in $1,400 property loss, police say

Streetsboro credit card theft suspect wanted in $1,400 property loss, police say
Streetsboro credit card theft suspect wanted in $1,400 property loss, police say(Streetsboro Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro Police confirmed this woman is a suspect in the use of a stolen credit card, and detectives need help identifying her.

Police said the card was stolen from a parked car at a Streetsboro business on Page Road on Aug. 5.

The stolen credit card was then used at another Streetsboro business on SR-14, said police.

The property loss is over $1,400, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by Streetsboro Police:

Streetsboro credit card theft suspect wanted in $1,400 property loss, police say
Streetsboro credit card theft suspect wanted in $1,400 property loss, police say(Streetsboro Police)
Streetsboro credit card theft suspect wanted in $1,400 property loss, police say
Streetsboro credit card theft suspect wanted in $1,400 property loss, police say(Streetsboro Police)
Streetsboro credit card theft suspect wanted in $1,400 property loss, police say
Streetsboro credit card theft suspect wanted in $1,400 property loss, police say(Streetsboro Police)

If you recognize the suspect or have any other information on the theft, email Sgt. Graham at mgraham@streetsboropolice.com, info@streetsboropolice.com, or call dispatch at 330-626-4976.

“Before anyone says it, we know the quality of the pictures but they are the only lead we have right now,” Streetsboro Police said. “We also want to take the time to remind everyone to please LOCK your car doors.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
Man critically shot on Clark Avenue
Man shot in grocery store parking lot on Cleveland’s West Side
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison

Latest News

5 people hurt, 1 critically, in Stark County chemical release
5 people hurt, 1 critically, in Stark County chemical release
Newburgh Heights
Newburgh Heights police release dash cam after officer shoots at stolen vehicle
Artificial Intelligence now available to detect weapons as they approach schools. Part 1
Artificial Intelligence now available to detect weapons as they approach schools. Part 1
Artificial Intelligence now available to detect weapons as they approach schools. Part2
Artificial Intelligence now available to detect weapons as they approach schools. Part2