STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro Police confirmed this woman is a suspect in the use of a stolen credit card, and detectives need help identifying her.

Police said the card was stolen from a parked car at a Streetsboro business on Page Road on Aug. 5.

The stolen credit card was then used at another Streetsboro business on SR-14, said police.

The property loss is over $1,400, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by Streetsboro Police:

Streetsboro credit card theft suspect wanted in $1,400 property loss, police say (Streetsboro Police)

If you recognize the suspect or have any other information on the theft, email Sgt. Graham at mgraham@streetsboropolice.com, info@streetsboropolice.com, or call dispatch at 330-626-4976.

“Before anyone says it, we know the quality of the pictures but they are the only lead we have right now,” Streetsboro Police said. “We also want to take the time to remind everyone to please LOCK your car doors.”

