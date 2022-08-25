CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed the vandalism suspect accused of causing approximately $1,400 worth of damages at Convenient Food Mart is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying them.

The suspect pushed down displays and a lottery machine at 14302 Puritas Ave. on Aug. 11, according to police.

Take a close look at these surveillance photos shared by Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations:

Cleveland vandal accused of $1,400 in damages to Convenient Food Mart, police say (Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

Cleveland vandal accused of $1,400 in damages to Convenient Food Mart, police say (Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

Cleveland vandal accused of $1,400 in damages to Convenient Food Mart, police say (Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

Call First District Det. Pierse at 216-623-2541 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this vandalism.

Reference report #2022-232967 with your tips.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.