2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Cleveland vandal accused of $1,400 in damages to Convenient Food Mart, police say

Cleveland vandal accused of $1,400 in damages to Convenient Food Mart, police say
Cleveland vandal accused of $1,400 in damages to Convenient Food Mart, police say(Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed the vandalism suspect accused of causing approximately $1,400 worth of damages at Convenient Food Mart is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying them.

The suspect pushed down displays and a lottery machine at 14302 Puritas Ave. on Aug. 11, according to police.

Take a close look at these surveillance photos shared by Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations:

Cleveland vandal accused of $1,400 in damages to Convenient Food Mart, police say
Cleveland vandal accused of $1,400 in damages to Convenient Food Mart, police say(Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)
Cleveland vandal accused of $1,400 in damages to Convenient Food Mart, police say
Cleveland vandal accused of $1,400 in damages to Convenient Food Mart, police say(Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)
Cleveland vandal accused of $1,400 in damages to Convenient Food Mart, police say
Cleveland vandal accused of $1,400 in damages to Convenient Food Mart, police say(Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

Call First District Det. Pierse at 216-623-2541 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this vandalism.

Reference report #2022-232967 with your tips.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
Man critically shot on Clark Avenue
Man shot in grocery store parking lot on Cleveland’s West Side
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison

Latest News

An RTA bus driver watches as a group of people outside a nightclub surround her bus on...
Violence and disruptive behavior on RTA buses sparks renewed calls for driver safety
28-year-old Bath Township woman reported missing
28-year-old Bath Township woman missing since Aug. 22
New park in Cleveland Warehouse District honors city history
New park in Cleveland Warehouse District honors city history
Violence and disruptive behavior on RTA buses sparks renewed calls for driver safety
Violence and disruptive behavior on RTA buses sparks renewed calls for driver safety