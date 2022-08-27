Police: Duo wanted for stealing catalytic converter in Cleveland, vehicle of interest identified
Aug. 27, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have identified a vehicle of interest for the duo responsible for stealing a catalytic converter on Friday.
A man and woman were seen cutting a catalytic converter from a car in the 1200 block of W. 7th Street, according to a department Facebook post.
This is in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact Det. Thompson at 216-623-2705.
