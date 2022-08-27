2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Police: Duo wanted for stealing catalytic converter in Cleveland, vehicle of interest identified

Cleveland police have identified a vehicle of interest for the duo responsible for stealing a...
Cleveland police have identified a vehicle of interest for the duo responsible for stealing a catalytic converter on Friday.(Source: Cleveland Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have identified a vehicle of interest for the duo responsible for stealing a catalytic converter on Friday.

A man and woman were seen cutting a catalytic converter from a car in the 1200 block of W. 7th Street, according to a department Facebook post.

This is in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood.

On 8/26/22, a white male and female were seen cutting off a catalytic converter from a vehicle on the 1200 block of...

Posted by Second District Community Relations Committee on Saturday, August 27, 2022

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Det. Thompson at 216-623-2705.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information is released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
Customers say goodbye to beloved store owner in North Olmsted
Customers say goodbye to beloved store in North Olmsted

Latest News

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
‘Heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
Sandusky police arrested and charged an 18-year-old man with ethnic intimidation, among other...
Police: 18-year-old man charged with ethnic intimidation in Sandusky
Barn fire in Ashtabula County
Massive flames rip through Ashtabula County barn (photos)