Police: Duo wanted for stealing catalytic converter in Cleveland, vehicle of interest identified

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have identified a vehicle of interest for the duo responsible for stealing a catalytic converter on Friday.

A man and woman were seen cutting a catalytic converter from a car in the 1200 block of W. 7th Street, according to a department Facebook post.

This is in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood.

On 8/26/22, a white male and female were seen cutting off a catalytic converter from a vehicle on the 1200 block of... Posted by Second District Community Relations Committee on Saturday, August 27, 2022

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Det. Thompson at 216-623-2705.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information is released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.