Berea police, kayaker free goose trapped in fishing line

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - Berea police officers and a kayaker worked together to free a goose which had fishing line wrapped around its legs.

Kayaker helps Berea police free goose trapped in fishing line ((Source: Berea police))

Berea police said together they corralled the goose and cut off the fishing line.

“Please help us keep this area a great place to enjoy for people, and the wildlife and pick up anything that you may drop,” posted Berea police in a Facebook post.

