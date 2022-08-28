Berea police, kayaker free goose trapped in fishing line
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - Berea police officers and a kayaker worked together to free a goose which had fishing line wrapped around its legs.
Berea police said together they corralled the goose and cut off the fishing line.
“Please help us keep this area a great place to enjoy for people, and the wildlife and pick up anything that you may drop,” posted Berea police in a Facebook post.
