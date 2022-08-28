2 Strong 4 Bullies
Berea police, kayaker free goose trapped in fishing line

(Source: Berea police)
(Source: Berea police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - Berea police officers and a kayaker worked together to free a goose which had fishing line wrapped around its legs.

Kayaker helps Berea police free goose trapped in fishing line
Kayaker helps Berea police free goose trapped in fishing line

Berea police said together they corralled the goose and cut off the fishing line.

“Please help us keep this area a great place to enjoy for people, and the wildlife and pick up anything that you may drop,” posted Berea police in a Facebook post.

