2 workers critically injured after being hit by drunk driver, Stow police say

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two road crew workers were struck by a drunk driver who drove into their coned-off work zone early Wednesday morning, Stow police said.

According to Stow police, the workers were painting a crosswalk and a stop bar at the intersection of Hiwood Avenue and Kent Road.

Officers said around 12:17 a.m., the driver of a Chevy Camaro travelling westbound on Kent Road slammed into both men.

The driver of the Camaro and his female passenger then fled the accident scene on foot.

The female passenger was located a short time later and treated for minor injuries. Stow police released her without filing criminal charges.

Officers brought in K-9 Diesel to help search for the driver and a short time later Cartier Smith-Johnson, 22, was found hiding in the yard of a home in the 3500 block of Kent Rd.

Cartier J. Smith-Johnson
Cartier J. Smith-Johnson((Source: Stow police))

Smith-Johnson, of Copley, was charged with OVI, leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated vehicular assault, assured clear distance, operation in willful or wanton disregard of safety and prohibited BAC.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Stow Municipal Court and is being held at the Macedonia Jail.

Police said Smith-Johnson’s BAC was .086.

The workers, a 22-year-old man and a 51-year-old man, were transported by Stow EMS to Akron City Hospital with critical injuries. Police are not releasing their names at this time.

