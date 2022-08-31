2 Strong 4 Bullies
Armed woman threatens to ‘shoot up’ Cleveland Family Dollar amid theft, police say

Cleveland Police said both of these women are suspects wanted for aggravated robbery.
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed two women are wanted for aggravated robbery after one held a gun and threatened to “shoot up” Family Dollar.

Police said the women are accused of stealing numerous items from the Family Dollar at 4444 Rocky River Dr. at 8:58 p.m. on Aug. 24.

After an employee confronted them, the woman in the blue shirt brandished a black handgun and said she would “shoot up the store” if they did not give her what she wanted, police stated.

The women then drove off in a black SUV, but the make, model, and direction are unknown, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations:

Call First District Det. Rospierski at 216-623-2509 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463 if you can identify these suspects or have any other information on this aggravated robbery.

Reference report #2022-246113 with your tips.

