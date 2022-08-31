CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed two women are wanted for aggravated robbery after one held a gun and threatened to “shoot up” Family Dollar.

Police said the women are accused of stealing numerous items from the Family Dollar at 4444 Rocky River Dr. at 8:58 p.m. on Aug. 24.

After an employee confronted them, the woman in the blue shirt brandished a black handgun and said she would “shoot up the store” if they did not give her what she wanted, police stated.

The women then drove off in a black SUV, but the make, model, and direction are unknown, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations:

Armed woman threatens to ‘shoot up’ Cleveland Family Dollar amid theft, police say (Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

Call First District Det. Rospierski at 216-623-2509 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463 if you can identify these suspects or have any other information on this aggravated robbery.

Reference report #2022-246113 with your tips.

