Cleveland police search for missing 16-year-old boy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for a teenager missing from the city’s West side.

Ronald Rhines was last seen in the 3400 block of W. 60th Street.

Ronald Rhines ((Source: Cleveland police))

Ronald was wearing a gray t-shirt, black shorts, black shoes and was riding a black and silver Schwinn Mountain Bike.

If you have any information, please call Cleveland Police Detective Zola at 216-621-1234.

