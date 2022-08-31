2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Cleveland police search for missing 16-year-old boy

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for a teenager missing from the city’s West side.

Ronald Rhines was last seen in the 3400 block of W. 60th Street.

Ronald Rhines
Ronald Rhines((Source: Cleveland police))

Ronald was wearing a gray t-shirt, black shorts, black shoes and was riding a black and silver Schwinn Mountain Bike.

If you have any information, please call Cleveland Police Detective Zola at 216-621-1234.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

28-year-old man found dead inside Elyria home
Cartier J. Smith-Johnson (Source: Stow police)
2 workers critically injured after being hit by drunk driver, Stow police say
(Source: Parma firefighters)
Parma firefighters, police save trapped deer
(Source: WOIO)
Man steals car from University Heights business, then crashes into another vehicle