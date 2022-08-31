Cleveland police search for missing 16-year-old boy
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for a teenager missing from the city’s West side.
Ronald Rhines was last seen in the 3400 block of W. 60th Street.
Ronald was wearing a gray t-shirt, black shorts, black shoes and was riding a black and silver Schwinn Mountain Bike.
If you have any information, please call Cleveland Police Detective Zola at 216-621-1234.
