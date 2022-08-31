2 Strong 4 Bullies
Solon Police to conduct sobriety checkpoint on Sept. 1

Solon Police file photo (Source: Solon Police)
Solon Police file photo (Source: Solon Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon Police confirmed the department will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in the area of Aurora Road and the commercial business district on Sept. 1.

Police said the checkpoint is designed to detect impaired drivers before they can hurt themselves or others, and to educate the community on the dangers of drunk driving.

“The Solon Police Department is dedicated to making the roadways safe for everyone. We want the public to know that we will be out there for the benefit of the motoring public and pedestrians. Our Officers work hard to keep the roadways safe and checkpoints are an effective tool to assist in reaching that goal,” Sgt. Horvath stated.

SPD shared the following reminders for those who choose to drink:

  • Have a designated driver
  • Call a cab or use a rideshare service
  • Stay at your home or a hotel
  • Call a sober friend or family member for a ride

