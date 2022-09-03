2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police investigate double homicide in Huron County; person of interest identified

(Live 5 News)
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WILLARD, Ohio (WOIO) - Willard police said detectives launched a double homicide investigation Saturday after a disturbance call turned deadly.

According to police, officers responded just before 9 a.m. to the 1000 block of Myrtle Avenue for a disturbance.

When officers arrived, Willard police said family members reported two dead people were inside the home.

Detectives have identified a person of interest who is being questioned, according to police.

The victims’ identities are being withheld at this time. Their cause of death was not released.

