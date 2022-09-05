2 Strong 4 Bullies
At least 10 shot, 1 killed outside East Cleveland bar, police say

By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was killed and at least 10 others injured in a shooting outside a bar early Monday morning.

East Cleveland police said at 2:53 a.m. they received multiple calls reporting shots fired outside the Just Us Lounge & Deli in the 13900 block of Euclid Ave.

When officers arrived, several victims were transported to various hospitals.

One person has died from their injuries, but no information on the victim has been released at this time.

There is also no other information on the surviving victims.

Agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) have also been called to the scene to help with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Cleveland police at 216-681-2162 or the Crime Stoppers Tipline at 216-252-7463.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

