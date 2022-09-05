Man dies after being shot by CMHA police officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A mom says her 32-year-old son was shot and killed by a Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) officer early Monday morning in Kamm’s Corner.

Kimberly Roquemore said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the 4600 block of W. 174th Street at The Village at Riverside Park.

The Villages at Riverside Park is in Cleveland, but is CMHA property.

Roquemore said her son, Maalik Amir Roquemore, suffered from mental health issues, but was not armed at the time of the shooting.

Police began to assist Maalik after flagging the officers down before allegedly attacking the officer, a CHMA spokesperson said. The incident was caught on the officer’s bodycam.

The officer used his taser but Maalik continued to attack the officer, officials said. The officer then fired his gun at Maalik, who died at Cleveland Clinic’s Fairview Hospital after being shot twice, according to his mom.

The officer was also treated for injuries he sustained during the attack, officials said.

The Cleveland Division of Police is leading the investigation, officials confirmed.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

