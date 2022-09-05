Wolf re-captured after escape from Cleveland Metroparks Zoo habitat

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One wolf escaped from their exhibit at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo early Monday.

The animal was quickly captured by staff members after briefly breaching its habitat, said Director of Communications Jacqueline Gering.

No guests or employees were injured and the incident remains under investigation, added Gering.

There are a total of six Mexican gray wolves housed at the Wolf Lodge in the Northern Trek.

According to the zoo’s website, Mexican gray wolves are the smallest, rarest and most genetically distinct of all gray wolf species in North America.

The Zoo’s wolves, Catori, Sarita, Una, Aprecia, Nancita and Mitzi, are all sisters. They came to Cleveland from the Wild Canid Survival and Research Center in Missouri in 2009.

The Wolf Lodge is also home to the Zoo’s bald eagle, beaver and several species of North American fish.

Gering said the zoo is safe for guests and has resumed normal operations.

