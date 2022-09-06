2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Summit County to offer new COVID-19 booster at drive-thru clinics

It should become widely available in the coming weeks
It should become widely available in the coming weeks(WTVG)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The new COVID-19 booster shot will be available in Summit County at drive thru clinics held on Wednesday, September 7 and Thursday, September 8.

Summit County to offer new COVID-19 booster at drive-thru clinics

Summit County to offer new COVID-19 booster at drive-thru clinics

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Tuesday, September 6, 2022

The clinics will only be administering the booster to people with appointments as there are a limited supply of boosters available. Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines can be administered at the site.

The clinic on September 7 will be held at 1867 W. Market St. Akron, Ohio 43313 from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm, with the September 8 clinic held at 1867 W. Market St. Akron, Ohio 43313 from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm.

Signup can be found at the links below:

Drive Thru Clinic on September 7, 2022: https://scph.link/covidsep07

Drive Thru Clinic on September 8, 2022: https://scph.link/covidsep08

Registration can also be done at: https://www.scph.org/covid/vaccine. You can also call 330-926-5795 to register.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
Police: Kangaroo spotted in Stark County
Police: Wallaby spotted in Stark County

Latest News

COVID-19 booster shots available this week
Cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) have now been confirmed in several southwest Ohio...
Disease causing zombie-like effect on deer confirmed in trio of SW Ohio counties
The FDA has approved a tweaked booster for the fall that will better protect against Omicron.
Omicron specific booster approved by FDA, without human testing
Edgewater Beach
Monday’s rainfall causes sewage overflow into Lake Erie at Edgewater Beach