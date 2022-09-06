Summit County to offer new COVID-19 booster at drive-thru clinics

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The new COVID-19 booster shot will be available in Summit County at drive thru clinics held on Wednesday, September 7 and Thursday, September 8.

The clinics will only be administering the booster to people with appointments as there are a limited supply of boosters available. Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines can be administered at the site.

The clinic on September 7 will be held at 1867 W. Market St. Akron, Ohio 43313 from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm, with the September 8 clinic held at 1867 W. Market St. Akron, Ohio 43313 from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm.

Signup can be found at the links below:

Drive Thru Clinic on September 7, 2022: https://scph.link/covidsep07

Drive Thru Clinic on September 8, 2022: https://scph.link/covidsep08

Registration can also be done at: https://www.scph.org/covid/vaccine. You can also call 330-926-5795 to register.

