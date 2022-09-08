2 Strong 4 Bullies
Woman, her 9-year-old daughter killed in Geauga County house fire

By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple Geauga County fire departments were called to the scene of an early-morning fatal fire in the Hambden Township area.

According to the Geauga County sheriff, a woman in her 30s and her 9-year-old daughter died as a result of the fire.

The Hambden Township Fire Department said crews were initially dispatched to the burning home just before 2:30 a.m. on Thursday on Taylor Wells Road south of Chardon-Windsor Road.

Two other family members were able to escape from the home, according to the sheriff’s office.

The coroner and the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office investigation team were requested shortly after firefighters first responded. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

