Parma police officer dies on his way to work

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A Parma police officer died after suffering a medical emergency while on his way to work Monday.

Sgt. Nicholas Hunter was “well-liked by his subordinate officers, as well as his peers and supervisors”, posted Parma police in a Facebook post.

Sgt. Hunter joined the Parma Police Department in April 1993 and was promoted to sergeant in November 2003.

He was the department’s senior ranking sergeant and received several different commendations throughout his career.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the loss of Sgt. Nicholas M. Hunter who suffered a medical emergency while on... Posted by City of Parma Police Department on Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Sgt. Hunter served in the US Navy from 1984-1990, before graduating from the Cleveland Heights Basic Police Academy in 1993.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.