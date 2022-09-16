Cleveland EMS: 2 fatally shot in South Collinwood neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS confirms two men died early Friday morning after a shooting in the South Collinwood neighborhood.

Crews were called out around 12:40 a.m. to the 15000 block of Aspinwall Avenue near East 152nd Street for shots fired, according to EMS.

EMS said two men around 25 to 30 years old were pronounced dead on scene.

Two people were reported shot and killed on the 15000 Block of Aspinwall Avenue. They were found in the back seat of the silver car. Cleveland Police are investigating. pic.twitter.com/HlTZm6dksn — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) September 16, 2022

Their identities have not been released at this time.

A 19 News crew saw Cleveland police officers collecting evidence from a silver vehicle.

We’ve learned the victims were found shot in the backseat.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland police for more information.

