2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Cleveland EMS: 2 fatally shot in South Collinwood neighborhood

By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS confirms two men died early Friday morning after a shooting in the South Collinwood neighborhood.

Crews were called out around 12:40 a.m. to the 15000 block of Aspinwall Avenue near East 152nd Street for shots fired, according to EMS.

EMS said two men around 25 to 30 years old were pronounced dead on scene.

Their identities have not been released at this time.

A 19 News crew saw Cleveland police officers collecting evidence from a silver vehicle.

We’ve learned the victims were found shot in the backseat.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland police for more information.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
U.S. Marshals have located a 17-year-old girl from Oklahoma who has been missing for the last...
US Marshals: 17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Akron

Latest News

2 fatally shot in South Collinwood neighborhood, Cleveland EMS says
2 fatally shot in South Collinwood neighborhood, Cleveland EMS says
Cleveland Fire
Man injured during equipment fire at Cleveland Cliffs mill
Smoke from nearly 100 western wildfires visible in Northeast Ohio
Smoke from nearly 100 western wildfires visible in Northeast Ohio
Warrensville Heights police investigate shooting death of 3-year-old boy across from elementary school