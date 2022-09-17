Watch police search, arrest teen suspects hiding at Lubrizol headquarters in Wickliffe (video)

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Body camera footage released to 19 News shows Euclid police, Wickliffe police and an Eastlake police K-9 locate and arrest two 15-year-old boys after they hid in a building at the Lubrizol headquarters in Wickliffe.

The incident started around 12:25 a.m. on Sept. 13 near the intersection of Lakeland Boulevard and Lloyd Road when Euclid officers began following the suspects, who allegedly stole items from vehicles in Euclid, according to a department Facebook post.

The suspects turned into the Lubrizol headquarters, located at 29400 Lakeland Blvd, before getting out of the car and jumping over the fence into the property, the post said.

Willoughby officers arrived to the scene to set a perimeter around the building, the post said. Euclid police’s drone team, along with Eastlake police K9 Axel and his handler also came to assist in the search.

Police found the duo after an alarm triggered in one of the buildings on the property, the post said. Officers, along with K9 Axel, searched the building and found the two hiding under a desk.

Officials said K9 Axel bit one of the two suspects once they were found.

Police then arrested the two, one from Euclid and the other from Cleveland, the post said. Police also recovered an airsoft pistol that was ‘almost identical’ to a real firearm, officials said.

Officials confirmed the two will be charged with burglary, criminal trespass and curfew violations in the Lake County Juvenile Court at a later date by the Euclid Police Department.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

