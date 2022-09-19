Man shot to death in Akron parking lot
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY Ohio (WOIO) - An unidentified man was found murdered in an Akron parking lot Sunday morning.
The Summit County Medical Examiner said the victim was discovered around 9:40 a.m. in the 200 block of Flower Court.
He was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.
At this time, there are no arrests.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
