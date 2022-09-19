2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Man shot to death in Akron parking lot

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY Ohio (WOIO) - An unidentified man was found murdered in an Akron parking lot Sunday morning.

The Summit County Medical Examiner said the victim was discovered around 9:40 a.m. in the 200 block of Flower Court.

He was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

At this time, there are no arrests.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
U.S. Marshals have located a 17-year-old girl from Oklahoma who has been missing for the last...
US Marshals: 17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Akron

Latest News

Antonio Miller (Source: Summit County Sheriff)
Court hearing for man accused of fatally shooting Akron mom in her own driveway
Kyle Brooks (Source: Medina County Sheriff)
Plea expected from Medina County high school teacher indicted on 1 count of sexual battery
Pedestrian dies after being struck on I-90 in Cleveland
Cleveland area residents pray for loved ones in Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic as Hurricane...
Cleveland area residents pray for loved ones in Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic as Hurricane Fiona hits