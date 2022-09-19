Man shot to death in Akron parking lot

SUMMIT COUNTY Ohio (WOIO) - An unidentified man was found murdered in an Akron parking lot Sunday morning.

The Summit County Medical Examiner said the victim was discovered around 9:40 a.m. in the 200 block of Flower Court.

He was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

At this time, there are no arrests.

