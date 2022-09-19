2 Strong 4 Bullies
Plea expected from Medina County high school teacher indicted on 1 count of sexual battery

By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Highland High School teacher indicted on one count of sexual battery is expected to plead guilty Monday morning in front of Medina County Common Pleas Judge Joyce Kimbler.

Kyle Brooks was arrested in April at the high school, according to Medina County Sheriff’s Captain Kevin Ross.

Kyle Brooks
Kyle Brooks((Source: Medina County Sheriff))

According to Captain Ross, the alleged victim is a student.

“The Medina Country Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Highland Local School District Administration and the Medina County Prosecutor’s Office for their assistance in bringing a swift resolve to this egregious allegation,” said Medina County Sheriff Terry Grice.

Brooks, of Akron, has been suspended from all duties and responsibilities within the Highland School District.

School officials said additional counselors will be available at the high school for any students or families who may need support.

“We are shocked and saddened by this information. We have and will continue to fully cooperate with the Medina County Sheriff’s Office investigation,” said Highland Local School District Superintendent Catherine Auckerman.

