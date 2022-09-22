2 Strong 4 Bullies
NASA Glenn Research Center prepares for asteroid redirection test

NASA will broadcast its first asteroid redirect on Monday. The DART spacecraft will smash into...
NASA will broadcast its first asteroid redirect on Monday. The DART spacecraft will smash into a small asteroid to alter its orbit.(NASA via CNN Newsource)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - NASA is preparing to launch an aircraft into an asteroid, as a test to redirect the asteroid.

NASA Glenn Research Center says that this is to test how much movement can be done and, in the future, if this could work to redirect asteroids away from earth to avoid damage.

The aircraft to be used is called the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART, and will be flown into a smaller asteroid.

This real world test will not cause any fallout on Earth. Caroline Mercer, Chief Technologist of NASA Science Mission Director said that, as of no, no asteroids in need of movement are seen heading towards Earth, and that ones of a large size are very rare.

