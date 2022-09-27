2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police: 11-year-old reported missing after he did not show up to Norwalk school

Ethan Barker
Ethan Barker(Source: Norwalk police Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives are hoping the public can help in the search for a missing 11-year-old boy.

According to Norwalk police, Ethan Barker did not show to school on Tuesday.

The 11-year-old child is 4 feet 10 inches tall and weights 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark-colored sweatpants and a black Nike sweatshirt with a green logo. Barker might also be carrying a gray backpack.

Anyone with information about the boy’s location can call Norwalk police at 419-668-3311.

