19 News teams up with American Red Cross to help Hurricane Ian victims

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News is teaming with the American Red Cross to support relief efforts for victims of Hurricane Ian, one of the strongest storms to ever hit the U.S.

Ian struck the coast of Florida on Aug. 28 as a Category 4 storm, knocking out power for millions and leaving thousands stranded.

Floods in the Carolinas and Florida have destroyed homes, buildings and roadways.

The American Red Cross Northern Ohio Region has sent down volunteers to aid with damage assessments.

Help support survivors by calling our phone bank at 216-361-5827 between 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Monday.

You can also click here to give a donation online.

