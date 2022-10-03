Cleveland police give update on ‘Operation Clean Sweep’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police, U.S. Marshals, FBI agents and ATF agents will share the outcomes of “Operation Clean Sweep” Monday afternoon.

The month-long operation focused on violent offenders with active warrants.

Officials said the crimes happened in all five neighborhood police districts in Cleveland.

Suspects arrested were wanted for multiple violent offenses; including, aggravated murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery, drug trafficking, aggravated burglary, rape and kidnapping.

