Akron police launch new anonymous tip app developed by tip411

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A new app is being used by the Akron Police Department in an effort to help residents connect with the department to find information, view alerts and submit anonymous tips.

The Akron PD app, developed by tip411, is available for free on the Google Play Store, iTunes App Store or on their website.

The app enables the public to share an anonymous tip with police, as well as allows officers to respond back, creating an anonymous two-way conversation.

“Our mission is to serve the community of Akron in a collaborative effort to enhance the quality of life through crime prevention, enforcement of laws, promotion of safety, and reduction of fear,” said Akron Police Chief Stephen L. Mylett. “We believe our new Akron PD app from tip411 will help us do just that by making it easier for our community to connect with us to make Akron a safer place for all to live, work, and visit.”

The Akron PD app and the tip411 system are 100% anonymous, as the technology removes all identifying information before police see the tips. The is no way to identify the sender.

“We’re continuously working to build more advanced and innovative products to help departments better engage their communities,” said tip411 President Terry Halsch. “The Akron PD app, powered by tip411, will greatly improve the public’s access to agency alerts, social media channels, important information, and more to help fight crime.”

Those without a smartphone can share information with police by sending an anonymous text tip. This can be done by texting the keyword AKRONPD the their tip to 847411.

Web tips can also be submitted anonymously through the department’s website.

