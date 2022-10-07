Lorain officer-involved shooting under investigation by Lorain County Sheriff’s Office

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain police said there was an officer-involved shooting Friday morning on the city’s West side.

Lorain Police Lt. Jacob Morris said the shooting took place on Meister Road near Collins Drive.

According to a 19 News crew, the crime scene is within the Evergreen Village housing edition.

Our crew said investigators have taped off an area that appears to surround the leasing office.

According to Morris, the officers involved have not reported any injuries.

Morris said the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

