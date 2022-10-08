Three people shot outside Whitmer High School stadium during football game against Central Catholic

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three people were shot, Friday, outside the stadium of Whitmer High School during a football game against Central Catholic.

According to the Toledo Police Department, two females and one male were shot. The victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

TPD has no suspect at this time.

Below is a statement from Washington Local Schools Superintendent Kadee Anstadt.

“We are deeply saddened that a fun rivalry tonight was disrupted by an act of violence in the streets surrounding our event. What we know at this time is limited, and we will not speculate until further details are known. An event like this is every school district’s worst nightmare, and we ask that you keep both Central and Whitmer in your thoughts as we attempt to figure out this atrocious act,” Anstadt said.

13abc crews are live on the scene at Whitmer and have reported seeing shell casings along the street at the corner of Whitmer and Edgar, which is the southwest corner of the high school stadium. The witness told 13abc that there were about eight minutes left in the game. However, the game was abruptly paused, after shots were fired.

The witness recalled hearing what sounded like fireworks before masses of people including spectators and players ran to the fieldhouse to take cover.

Below is footage, showing individuals running to take cover following the shooting.

This is a breaking story; check back later for updates.

