Avon Lake residents ‘talk trash’ on proposed neighborhood garbage facility

By Sia Nyorkor, Jim Nelson and Alec Sapolin
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A yellow sign popped up on Pin Oak Parkway on Friday — a notice to area residents that Rumpke Refuse wants to move into Avon Lake and build a trash center right there in the field.

Many residents reached out to 19 News about it saying they don’t want the trash site in their backyard.

“We absolutely want to stop it,” said resident Kyle Dunn. ”A more rural area would make sense, somewhere where there’s not houses within a half mile maybe a few miles away, baseball fields and so forth, a ways away.

“Putting in next to here doesn’t make sense,” he said.

While they understand the trash has to go somewhere, it shouldn’t end up where they live.

”We’ve just heard a lot about large rats that could be coming in, trucks, we’re talking about 120 garbage trucks coming in a day from other cities into Avon Lake,” said Dunn.

The Cincinnati-based company needs approval from the city before it starts building.

Ward 4 Councilman David Kos told 19 News it’s not a done deal.

“Everybody is talking trash,” he said. ”What the planning commission is going to do tonight is they are going to determine whether or not the application fits the code and they’re going to apply that and also listen to the residents’ concerns as well too,” said Kos.

People in Avon Lake will get their chance to let the powers that be know they don’t want the garbage facility during the Oct. 10 council meeting.

Councilman Kos says he stands with them.

“I can tell you that I will be voting no,” he said. ”Here on the lake we have strong breezes that come through, that smell will pass through far beyond this area,” said Kos. “There’s a time and a place for a place like this, this is not it.”

If the committee approves this plan and votes on it, it will then move forward to City Council for the next steps.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

