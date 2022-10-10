Sherwin Williams’ CEO defends company’s hiring practices during project update

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Sherwin Williams officials spent much of their progress report on the company’s new headquarters Monday defending their company’s hiring practices amid accusations of a lack of diversity on the project.

“There’s been some confusion surrounding our project, including some false claims and rumors,” said Sherwin Williams CEO John Morikis. “I’m pleased to provide clarity on the terrific impact we’re making.”

CEO Morikis didn’t beat around the bush while giving an update on the company’s new headquarters at the Urban League of Greater Cleveland.

He blasted recent criticisms of the construction project’s hiring practices. Some have said there hasn’t been enough done to hire people of color and low-income folks in Cleveland.

“We’ve already awarded contracts totaling $122 million against a commitment of $180 million to minority-owned, female-owned, and small business,” said Morikis.

The company’s emphasis on its diversity comes after a group of black contractors held several protests last year. They claimed Sherwin Williams didn’t hire any local, minority construction firms as one of the lead contractors in construction.

However Monday, Morikis disputed that, saying the company has gone above and beyond to include minority construction workers.

Morikis cited a new program called the Constructor Accelerator Program, made possible through a partnership with the Urban League of Greater Cleveland.

“We created a customized program to meet those contractors where they were,” said Urban League of Greater Cleveland Executive Vice-President Michael Obi. “Because we knew there were some barriers to being able to get on the dance floor of Sherwin Williams.”

Mayor Justin Bibb echoed the company’s commitment to inclusion.

“This investment is going to continue to support amazing contractors and investors,” said Bibb.

The event was held just days before Reverend Al Sharpton is expected to come to Cleveland to protest the hiring practices of Sherwin Williams.

19 News tried to ask Morikis about Sharpton’s visit, but his team declined follow-up questions.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.