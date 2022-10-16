2 Strong 4 Bullies
Elyria police: Four found dead, all related to each other

Police lights
Police lights(WRAL)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Four related people were found dead in an Elyria home on Saturday night, according to Elyria police.

Around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, police said they responded to the 200 block of Kenny Brook Lane after receiving a 911 call.

Police said the caller reported that he had killed his family, and he was going to kill himself before disconnecting.

Officers found the house locked when they arrived, and reported finding four people dead after forced entry.

According to EPD, all of the individuals are related.

The detective bureau and Lorain County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene.

Police said the names of the individuals are not being released at this time, however the incident appears to be isolated and “ there is no threat to the community.”

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Kasperovich at 440-326-1213 or zkasperovich@cityofelyria.org.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be added as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

