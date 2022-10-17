2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 killed, 1 wounded during ‘related’ shootings in Elyria, police say

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police are investigating two shootings that left a man dead and a woman wounded on Sunday, according to Cpt. Phillip Hammonds of the Elyria Police Department.

The shooting happened at around 3:32 p.m. on Oct 16th in the 100 block of Denison Avenue, according to a department press release.

Officers found a man dead in the roadway with a gun laying next to him, officials said.

A 19-year-old woman was also located at University Hospitals in Elyria with a gunshot wound, the release said. After preliminary investigations, police learned the two shootings were ‘related,’ officials said.

Both incidents are under investigation, officials confirmed.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

