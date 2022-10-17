Akron police use pepper spray to break up large fight after Firestone-Ellet football game

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple police officers were called out to Firestone High School for a large fight near the locker rooms after Friday’s football game against Ellet High School.

Akron police said players, students and fans were involved in the altercation.

Officers added while gaining control of the crowd, they had to use pepper spray.

The fight began when the players and students exchanged insults, said police.

At this time, nobody has been charged, but police said the incident remains under investigation.

