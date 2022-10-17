2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Akron police use pepper spray to break up large fight after Firestone-Ellet football game

((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple police officers were called out to Firestone High School for a large fight near the locker rooms after Friday’s football game against Ellet High School.

Akron police said players, students and fans were involved in the altercation.

Officers added while gaining control of the crowd, they had to use pepper spray.

The fight began when the players and students exchanged insults, said police.

At this time, nobody has been charged, but police said the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall

Latest News

Scott Bakker (Source: Lorain County prosecutor)
Prosecutor rules Wellington officer ‘did not use excessive force’ in July shooting
Elyria police are investigating two shootings that left a man dead and a woman wounded on Sunday
Incident that left 1 dead, 1 injured under investigation by Elyria police
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police identify victims of murder-suicide
Akron police car
Akron man shot, suspect remains unknown